SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
PACKERS

Packers fan ratings: Green Bay rewarded for bounce-back

Larry Gallup
Packers News
View Comments

After a rough last week, all's well with the fans' ratings of the Green Bay Packers in their 35-20 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans.

Every position group but one got a rating of at least 3.4 on a scale of one to five from nearly 400 fans in our postgame ratings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dismal performance — and an equally dismal 1.7 rating a week ago against Tampa Bay — with the top rating against Houston, at 4.2. Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns against the Texans.

MOREJamaal Williams brings 'energy and juice' while filling in seamlessly for Aaron Jones

MOREPackers 4 Downs: On Kamal Martin, Jamaal and Dexter Williams and more

MOREDougherty: Packers prove they can win, and win big, while shorthanded

The rest of the offense ranked almost as well. The wide receivers — led by Davante Adams' 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns — and the offensive line got 4.1 ratings and the running backs — missing Aaron Jones — got a 3.7.

On defense, the linemen and defensive backs each got a 3.6 rating, while the linebackers got a 3.4. 

The coaching staff got a 3.9 rating and the special teams — hurt by a blocked punt — got the lowest rating, at 2.7

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

View Comments