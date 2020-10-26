Packers fan ratings: Green Bay rewarded for bounce-back

After a rough last week, all's well with the fans' ratings of the Green Bay Packers in their 35-20 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans.

Every position group but one got a rating of at least 3.4 on a scale of one to five from nearly 400 fans in our postgame ratings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dismal performance — and an equally dismal 1.7 rating a week ago against Tampa Bay — with the top rating against Houston, at 4.2. Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns against the Texans.

MORE: Jamaal Williams brings 'energy and juice' while filling in seamlessly for Aaron Jones

MORE: Packers 4 Downs: On Kamal Martin, Jamaal and Dexter Williams and more

MORE: Dougherty: Packers prove they can win, and win big, while shorthanded

The rest of the offense ranked almost as well. The wide receivers — led by Davante Adams' 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns — and the offensive line got 4.1 ratings and the running backs — missing Aaron Jones — got a 3.7.

On defense, the linemen and defensive backs each got a 3.6 rating, while the linebackers got a 3.4.

The coaching staff got a 3.9 rating and the special teams — hurt by a blocked punt — got the lowest rating, at 2.7

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.