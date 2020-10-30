Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 8

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY

Packers by 6.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

TENNESSEE AT CINCINNATI

Titans by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Bengals.

N.Y. JETS AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 19 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

L.A. RAMS AT MIAMI

Rams by 3 1/2

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

INDIANAPOLIS AT DETROIT

Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO

Bills by 4

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

LAS VEGAS AT CLEVELAND

Browns by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders

PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE

Ravens by 4.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Steelers.

L.A. CHARGERS AT DENVER

Chargers by 3.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

NEW ORLEANS AT CHICAGO

Saints by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Bears.

SAN FRANCISCO AT SEATTLE

Seahawks by 3.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

DALLAS AT PHILADELPHIA

Eagles by 10.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – .Cowboys

MONDAY

TAMPA BAY AT N.Y. GIANTS

Buccaneers by 12.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 9-5 (70-33-1). Against the spread – 6-7-1 (43-56-5).