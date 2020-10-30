Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 8
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.
SUNDAY
MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY
Packers by 6.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
TENNESSEE AT CINCINNATI
Titans by 6 1/2.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Bengals.
N.Y. JETS AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 19 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
L.A. RAMS AT MIAMI
Rams by 3 1/2
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
INDIANAPOLIS AT DETROIT
Colts by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO
Bills by 4
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
LAS VEGAS AT CLEVELAND
Browns by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders
PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE
Ravens by 4.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Steelers.
L.A. CHARGERS AT DENVER
Chargers by 3.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
NEW ORLEANS AT CHICAGO
Saints by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Bears.
SAN FRANCISCO AT SEATTLE
Seahawks by 3.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
DALLAS AT PHILADELPHIA
Eagles by 10.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – .Cowboys
MONDAY
TAMPA BAY AT N.Y. GIANTS
Buccaneers by 12.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 9-5 (70-33-1). Against the spread – 6-7-1 (43-56-5).