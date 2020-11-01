David Bakhtiari again inactive; Mason Crosby will kick on windy day at Lambeau Field

Packers News

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will again be without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari when they host the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday inside Lambeau Field.

Bakhtiari was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report because of a chest injury that forced him to miss last week's game at the Houston Texans. Bakhtiari was limited in practice throughout the week, but he hasn't played since leaving the Packers' game at Tampa Bay because of the injury two weeks ago.

Bakhtiari was joined on the Packers' list of inactives by running back Aaron Jones (calf) and cornerback Kevin King (quad). Both were ruled out Friday. Safety Raven Green, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, defensive lineman Billy Winn and quarterback Jordan Love were all left inactive.

The Packers will have kicker Mason Crosby, who dealt with a calf injury in his left, plant leg and a back issue through the week. Crosby will be dealing with strong wind gusts, making Lambeau Field even more unpredictable. The Packers hosted kicker Nick Vogel in Green Bay for a workout this past week, but ultimately Crosby was able to play. He was listed as questionable Friday.

Safety Darnell Savage Jr. (quad), return specialist Tyler Ervin (wrist), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) and tight end John Lovett (knee) are all active for the Packers. Each was listed as questionable.

The Packers elevated safety Henry Black to the 55-man game-day roster from the practice squad Saturday. Black forced a fumble in limited action last week at Houston.