Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers get punched by Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY - Matt LaFleur's teams generally beat the bad ones, but Sunday the 7.5-point favored Packers lost 28-22 to the Minnesota Vikings, who came in with the league's 29th-ranked defense and 14th-ranked offense.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the game and its broader implications on the latest Green 19 podcast.

