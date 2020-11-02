Packers running back AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY - Two days before the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to fly to the West Coast for a game against the San Francisco 49ers, a player has tested positive for COVID-19, setting in motion comprehensive contact tracing to see if any other players were exposed to the virus.

The NFL’s media website, NFL.com, first reported the positive test Monday morning and later identified rookie running back AJ Dillon as the player.

Dillon will immediately go on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will most likely be declared out for the 49ers game. Dillon played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams in the 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Players began testing on game day after the NFL tightened its protocols in a memo sent to clubs Oct. 12, so Dillon’s positive was registered prior to the game. It takes about 18 hours for test results to come back, so the Packers wouldn’t have known about the outcome until Monday morning.

Since players are required to wear electronic tracing devices everywhere they go on team property and the devices register when and for how long a player was within six feet of another player, the Packers will be able to determine if anyone else is at risk.

Of particular concern will be the other running backs, since they meet together daily. But the players are expected to be at least six feet apart during meetings and at all other times they are in the facility.

The Packers may be forced to quarantine players who had direct contact with Dillon as the Vikings had to do when linebacker Todd Davis tested positive Friday. Two day before that, cornerback Cameron Dantzler had been put on the COVID-19 reserve list, but it wasn’t clear whether he had tested positive or been exposed to someone who had the virus.

Dantzler was cleared to play four days later after a series of negative tests and played against the Packers.

Ryan Wood contributed to this report.