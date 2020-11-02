Packers fan ratings: There's no defense for Vikings game

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was happy with how the Green Bay Packers defense played in Sunday's game.

Packers fans were not.

Cook rolled up 163 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns in Green Bay's 28-22 loss — and led fans to give the Packers defense low marks in our ratings.

The defensive line got the lowest ratings — 1.4 on a one-to-five scale — from about 1,000 votes.

The linebackers were the second-lowest, at 1.7, followed by the defensive backs, at 2.0.

The offense, which played well in the first half and not well in the second half, got mediocre marks. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 27 of 41 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns to Davante Adams, got the best rating, at 3.0.

The rest of the offensive position groups fared a little worse — the running backs were at 2.8, the offensive line at 2.7 and the receivers at 2.6.

The special teams got a 2.8 rating and the coaches got a 2.0 — likely another reflection of the defense's play.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.