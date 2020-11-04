Packers' game faces uncertainty after 49ers close facility due to positive COVID-19 test

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers departed for the West Coast on Wednesday afternoon amid uncertainty regarding their scheduled game Thursday night at the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers closed their facilities Wednesday as a precaution in response to COVID-19 test results, the team said. The 49ers did contact tracing throughout the day after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive, according to an ESPN report.

Later Wednesday, the 49ers said three players – left tackle Trent Williams and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel – would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were identified as being in high-risk contact with Bourne. The three players were ruled out for the Packers game (Samuel already was sidelined with a hamstring injury).

The Packers followed the same procedure when running back AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Dillon and will not be available to play Thursday after contact tracing determined they were high risk.

The Packers have had no further positive tests this week, giving the league confidence Thursday's game could continue. But then came Bourne's positive test.

Despite the additional hit for the 49ers, the Thursday game remains on. The Packers were scheduled to arrive in California on Wednesday evening.

"We're leaving a little bit later than we typically would like to for a road game," coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday. "We've got a short practice scheduled for (Wednesday), follow it up with some meetings, and then we'll leave here sometime after 4, a little after 4. We'll get into San Francisco hopefully 7:30 local time, and our guys will have a snack provided for them, and then they're off to bed and we'll gather up and have a quick meeting Thursday morning."