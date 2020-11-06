Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers pound a decimated San Francisco 49ers team

The shorthanded and injured Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers met in prime time on Thursday night in Santa Clara, California but the Packers were the more talented of the two and pounded their West Coast rivals 34-17. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down in the latest Green 19 podcast.

