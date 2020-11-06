Packers fan ratings: Almost-perfect Rodgers gets almost-perfect score

Another stellar game by Aaron Rodgers, another victory for his Green Bay Packers and another excellent rating from Packers fans for their favorite quarterback.

Rodgers got a rating of 4.7 on a one-to-five scale after completing 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 34-17 victory over the depleted San Francisco 49ers Thursday night. Rodgers' passer rating of 147.2 wasn't far off from the perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Of the 300 or so people who voted, nearly all of them gave Rodgers a rating of four or five.

Fans generally liked what they saw from the offense as a whole. The receivers group, led again by Davante Adams with 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown, got a 4.1 rating. The offensive line, which despite its own injuries kept Rodgers mostly pressure-free, got a 3.8 rating. So did the running backs, buoyed by the return of Aaron Jones.

On the defensive side, the linemen — battered by Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday — bounced back for a 3.3 rating. The linebackers were next, at 3.1. The defensive backs, who gave up a few big plays in the fourth quarter, got a 2.9.

The coaching staff's rating bounced back from Sunday, too, with a 4.0, and the special teams, sparked by Mason Crosby's 53-yard field goal, for a 3.6.

