PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Packers open season's second half against Jaguars

Jim Owczarski
Packers News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is congratulated by running back Aaron Jones (33) after throwing a touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The Green Bay Packers are scoring more than 30 points per game this season, but they haven't had their full complement of offensive weapons for most of the year. That may change Sunday against Jacksonville, so Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down what that may mean going forward.

The guys also touch on the cornerback injuries for this weekend and whether Aaron Rodgers still needs to be Superman.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com.

