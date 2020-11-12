Green 19 podcast: Packers open season's second half against Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are scoring more than 30 points per game this season, but they haven't had their full complement of offensive weapons for most of the year. That may change Sunday against Jacksonville, so Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down what that may mean going forward.

The guys also touch on the cornerback injuries for this weekend and whether Aaron Rodgers still needs to be Superman.

