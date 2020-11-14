Packers activate linebacker Christian Kirksey; receiver Allen Lazard remains out

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' inside linebacker position got a little deeper one day before the team will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field.

The Packers activated inside linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve Saturday. Kirksey hasn't played since dropping out of the Packers' win at the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury in Week 3.

Kirksey, who played in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's system when both were with the Cleveland Browns, is the veteran acquisition the Packers signed last spring to lead the inside linebacker group. In his absence, rookies Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin have become promising contributors. But Barnes remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus last week. Kirksey's return would help bolster the position.

The Packers did not active receiver Allen Lazard from injured reserve. Lazard also has not played since New Orleans, where he went off for six catches and 146 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. He has practiced the past couple weeks after having core muscle surgery following the win at the Saints.

The Packers also elevated safety Henry Black and receive Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the active roster for game day as COVID-19 replacements with Barnes and rookie running back AJ Dillon still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels were elevated as well.

Tight end John Lovett was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Lovett tore his ACL in practice Thursday and will not play again this season.