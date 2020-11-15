Packers missing top two cornerbacks, but left tackle David Bakhtiari returns vs. Jaguars

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will be without their top two cornerbacks Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) are inactive. Alexander was able to participate on a limited basis in Friday's practice but was listed as doubtful on the injury report. King was limited throughout the week as he continues his return from a setback to his quad injury that has kept him out since Week 4.

It's possible the Packers could just be giving King another week to rest before next week's showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Still, the Packers will contend against Jaguars receiver DJ Chark without their top two defenders in coverage.

The Packers will have left tackle David Bakhtiari for the first time since the All-Pro exited with a chest injury at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost a month ago. Bakhtiari's return will stabilize an offensive line that played well without him. Expect Billy Turner to slide back to right tackle.

Tight end Robert Tonyan will play despite dropping out of Thursday's practice, and missing all of Friday's practice, with an ankle injury. Tonyan will split snaps with veteran Marcedes Lewis, who faces his longtime former team. Jace Sternberger could also get more snaps today.

Along with Alexander and King, safety Will Redmond (shoulder), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin (healthy), receiver Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), defensive lineman Billy Winn and quarterback Jordan Love are inactive. Redmond and Shepherd were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.