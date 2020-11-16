Green 19 podcast: Breaking down Packers' ugly win over Jaguars, David Bakhtiari's new deal

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for their once-every-eight-years Lambeau Field duel on Sunday and squeaked out a 24-20 victory thanks to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and late-game heroics by Davante Adams and the defense.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the game and the implications of left tackle David Bakhtiari's historic contract in the latest pod.

