Packers fan ratings: Rodgers, receivers get highest marks

The game was a struggle but Aaron Rodgers made two key connections with wide receivers Sunday. Fans rewarded the quarterback and his receivers with the highest ratings in the Green Bay Packers' 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers completed 24 of 34 passes for 325 yards, strong numbers despite a rare interception. But his two touchdown passes — 78 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter and 6 yards to Davante Adams for the game-winning score in the fourth — were the highlights.

Rodgers, who also scored on a 5-yard run, got the best ratings from about 700 fans who voted — a 3.4 on a one-to-five scale. His receivers got a 3.3.

The offensive line, which gave up only one sack but struggled to establish the run, got a 3.0. The running backs, held to 76 yards, got a 2.7.

The defensive ratings were reflective of the unit's mostly lackluster play, giving up 109 yards to running back James Robinson and generally allowing the Jaguars to stick around.

The defensive backs scored best, at 2.6, while the linebackers got a 2.4 and the defensive linemen got a 2.2.

Coaching got a middle-of-the-road 2.5 and the special teams, which gave up a 91-yard punt-return touchdown, rated the worst, at 1.8.

