Green 19 podcast: Are the Colts the best test for the Packers to date?

The 7-2 Green Bay Packers head to Indianapolis to face the 6-3 Colts, a matchup of the league's No. 3 scoring offense led by Aaron Rodgers vs. the No. 1-ranked total defense. Is it the Packers' best test of 2020? Is Mike Pettine's defense ... underrated? Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down in this week's podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

