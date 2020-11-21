Packers punter JK Scott, cornerback Kevin King questionable for Colts game

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers announced two late additions Saturday to the final injury report for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Punter JK Scott (personal matter) is questionable to play against the Colts and did not make the trip with the team. The Packers signed punter Drew Kaser after working him out this week. He was told to stay in Green Bay after his workout. He passed COVID-19 protocols in order to work out and sign with the team.

The Packers are familiar with Kaser, who was signed to the team briefly in 2018 to serve as insurance if Scott’s wife went into labor during their travels to play the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Kevin King, who was removed from the injury report Friday after dealing with a quadriceps injury that kept him sidelined for five games, is now questionable to play with an Achilles injury.

The Packers also elevated running back Mike Weber from their practice squad.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.