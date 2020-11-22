Three key pieces in place: JK Scott, Kevin King, Allen Lazard active for Packers

INDIANAPOLIS - The Green Bay Packers had an interesting roster decision to make regarding their special teams unit after regular punter JK Scott stayed behind Saturday because of a personal matter. As insurance, the club signed punter Drew Kaser.

A private plane with Scott aboard left Green Bay for Indianapolis early Sunday morning, and Scott arrived in time to warm up with the team. That led to Kaser being inactive for the game.

Scott has not missed a game in his three-year career.

Kaser was on deck for Scott in New England in 2018 when Scott’s wife was expecting, but Scott punted in that game.

Also active for the Packers is cornerback Kevin King, who was a late addition to the injury report with an Achilles issue Saturday. King has not played since Oct. 5 against Atlanta when he suffered a quadriceps injury.

Allen Lazard will also make his first appearance on the field for the Packers in many weeks, as the wide receiver last played Sept. 27 against New Orleans. He suffered a core injury in that game that required surgery, and he was activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

Joining Kaser on the inactive list for the Packers are:

Tyler Ervin, WR/KR

Montravius Adams, DT

Ka’Dar Hollman, CB

Jonathan Garvin, OLB

Jordan Love, QB

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who has been bothered with a should injury, is active and will likely handle kick return duties for the Packers.

Inactive for the Colts is starting right tackle Bradon Smith, who has a thumb injury. Here are the rest of their inactives:

Matthew Adams, LB

Ben Bangou, DE

Jacob Eason, QB

Dezmon Paton, WR

Isaiah Rodgers, CB/KR

Noah Togiai, TE