Green 19 podcast: Breaking down Packers' OT loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -For one half, the Green Bay Packers looked dominant, ready to win a big game on the road against a good defense. Then, the second half happened. The Indianapolis Colts rattled off 17 unanswered points and forced a turnover in overtime to win 34-31. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it down from Lucas Oil Stadium.

