Packers fan ratings: Lots of competition for the worst marks

There was plenty of blame to be shared in the Green Bay Packers' 34-31 overtime loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. Packers fans recognized that, giving five of the nine position groups a rating of 2.2 or lower in our fan ratings.

The worst marks went to the special teams, lowlighted by Darius Shepherd's kick-return fumble. The unit, which also were hurt by averaging fewer than 20 yards on seven kick returns and J.K. Scott's middling 39.0-yard punting average, got a 1.8 rating on a one-to-five scale from about 750 voters. It's the second consecutive game the special teamers got a 1.8.

The coaching staff got a 2.0 rating, while the defense overall got below-average marks — the linebackers got a 2.0, the defensive line got a 2.1 and the defensive backs got a 2.2. The defense allowed 420 total yards by the Colts — 280 passing and 140 rushing.

The offensive units fared better across the board, despite its three turnovers and its struggles in the second half.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 27 of 38 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns but lost a fumble and threw an interception, got the best rating, 3.4.

The offensive line, which lost center Corey Linsley to injury early in the game, got a 3.3; the running backs got a 3.0; and the receivers got a 2.8.

