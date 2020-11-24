Packers' home game vs. Carolina set for Saturday night kickoff on Dec. 19

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers were given a sixth prime-time game Tuesday when the NFL announced that their Lambeau Field matchup with the Carolina Panthers will be played at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The NFL had left the date and time of 10 Week 15 and 16 games open, so it would have some flexibility in deciding its normal slate of Saturday games late in the regular season.

The league chose Carolina at Green Bay and Buffalo at Denver over three other Week 15 matchups for which it had held back the dates and times: Houston at Indianapolis, New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams and Detroit at Tennessee. The Bills and Broncos will play the early game Saturday (3:30 p.m. kickoff).

Both Saturday games will be shown on NFL Network, and the Packers announced their game also would be televised in Green Bay and Milwaukee on Fox. Though the game will be shown in prime time, it doesn’t qualify as one of the five a team is limited to during the regular season.

The Packers' prime-time games have been at New Orleans (a Sunday night), home against Atlanta (a Monday night) and at San Francisco (a Thursday night). They host the Chicago Bears this Sunday night and are scheduled to host Tennessee on Sunday night, Dec. 27.

Their late-November/December home schedule includes three night games and a 3:25 p.m. start (Philadelphia).

The Packers have played on Saturday just three times since 1997. The last two were against Minnesota at home in back-to-back years.

They beat the Vikings 38-25 on Dec. 24, 2016, and lost to them 16-0 on Dec. 23, 2017.

HOF semifinalists

A pair of former Packers defensive backs have made it to the list of 25 semifinalists in the running for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.

LeRoy Butler and Charles Woodson were among the modern-day nominees to advance to the semifinal round. This is the fourth time Butler has been a semifinalist, including last year when he made it to the final 15 before coming up short in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee vote.

Woodson became eligible for Hall of Fame election this year.

The list of 25 semifinalists was pared from an initial group of 130 nominees.

Zero sum

Despite causing two turnovers in their overtime loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, the Packers still rank tied for second-to-last in takeaways with nine.

They're one of only four teams that hasn’t hit double digits in that category.

As a result of their four turnovers Sunday, the Packers have the same number of takeaways as giveaways, dropping them to tied for 15th in turnover differential. They're tied with six other teams with a zero differential.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has four interceptions in his last six games.