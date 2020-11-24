Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 12

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.

THURSDAY

HOUSTON AT DETROIT

Texans by 2½

Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.

WASHINGTON AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 3

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

BALTIMORE AT PITTSBURGH

Steelers by 4½

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

Check back Friday for Sunday and Monday games