Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 12
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.
THURSDAY
HOUSTON AT DETROIT
Texans by 2½
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.
WASHINGTON AT DALLAS
Cowboys by 3
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
BALTIMORE AT PITTSBURGH
Steelers by 4½
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
Check back Friday for Sunday and Monday games