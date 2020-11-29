Davante Adams joins Packers legends in reaching 500th career catch milestone

GREEN BAY - Davante Adams may have years left to play as a member of the Green Bay Packers, but with his first catch of the game Sunday night against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter — a 12-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers — Adams reached a new stratosphere in Packers history as it was his 500th career reception.

"It means a lot," Adams said. "It's kinda crazy thinking about it. Obviously our PR team made mention to it coming into this game. So it was kind of wild just thinking about it."

It wasn't the only milestone reached in the game for a Packers pass catcher, as tight end Marcedes Lewis reached No. 400 with his two catches for 16 yards and a score in his 15th season.

"It's a lot of catches, especially thinking that, or knowing that Marcedes has played as long as he has," Adams said. "Obviously I'm a receiver and he's a tight end, but to play as long as he has and he has 400 to ... just to compare those two is kind of crazy. But we ain't done yet. I'm definitely not looking up until this thing is done. So hopefully we can double that and we'll see where everything is.

Adams entered the game as the franchise’s fifth-leading receiver and remains in that spot, but he is just the Packers fifth receiver to reach that marker.

He joins Donald Driver (743), Sterling Sharpe (595), Jordy Nelson (550) and James Lofton (530) in that exclusive company.

It took Adams 95 games to reach that milestone, quickest in team history. He bested Sharpe by one game. Nelson reached it in his 122nd game.Lofton and Driver each hit the milestone in their 129th career game.

Adams is now the 18th active wide receiver with 500 career receptions. Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald tops that list with 1,421.

Linsley limps off with injury

The Packers had close to their full assortment of key offensive starters Sunday night against a Bears defense that is one of the fiercest challenges they've faced this season. But that didn't last long.

Center Corey Linsley (back) was active and started, but he sustained a knee injury late in the first quarter. He limped to the sidelines and was carted off to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the game.

Elgton Jenkins replaced Linsley at center with rookie Jon Runyan taking over at guard.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) also was active. Valdes-Scantling dropped out of practice Thursday and did not participate Friday, but he was listed only as questionable on the injury report and is good to go.

The Packers also had cornerback Kevin King, who was listed as questionable because of an Achilles injury. It's the second straight game for King after he missed five games because of a quad injury. King played every defensive snap in Indianapolis last Sunday.

The Packers were without cornerback Josh Jackson, who was King's primary fill-in. Jackson, who was listed as questionable, dropped out of Friday's practice with a concussion.

Return specialist Tyler Ervin was also inactive. Ervin missed his second straight game with wrist and ribs injuries. While he has a niche role on offense, Ervin has been coach Matt LaFluer's preferred jet motion receiver.

The other inactives were outside linebackers Jonathan Garvin and rookie quarterback Jordan Love. Both were healthy scratches.

The Bears were without a key player after defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring) was declared inactive. Quarterback Nick Foles also was inactive, with Mitch Trubisky drawing the starting assignment.

Roster moves coming

By placing defensive tackle Montravius Adams and linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve, the Packers entered Sunday night’s game with just 51 players on their active roster. To bolster their depth against the Bears, they promoted running back Mike Weber and inside linebacker De’Jon Harris off the practice squad.

But, this is the second such promotion for Weber (Nov. 21 at Indianapolis) and Harris (Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta), so the Packers will either have to sign them to the active roster Monday or release them and allow them to hit waivers.

That said, with a five-day waiting period to even work out a player, it is likely both will clear waivers and can be immediately re-signed to the practice squad.

The Packers are still waiting for rookie running back AJ Dillon and rookie linebacker Krys Barnes to be cleared from the league’s ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, though they have both been allowed to enter the facilities in some capacity.

Big job for Bevell

For a time, Darrell Bevell was one of the hottest names in football as a potential head coach, helping coordinate the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in 2013 and then directing ninth- and fourth-ranked offenses in 2014 and 2015. The Seahawks were also a top-10 scoring offense from 2012-15. But, nothing materialized and two years later he was out, moving on to Detroit to coordinate under head coach Matt Patricia.

But Patricia was fired last week, and the Lions elected to turn the interim reins over to Bevell for the final six games of the season.

The Packers will head to Ford Field to play the Lions on Dec. 13. Detroit marched out to a 14-3 lead at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20 before eventually losing 42-21.

Bevell, 50, came up through the coaching ranks in Green Bay as he was first hired as an offensive assistant in 2000 under head coach Mike Sherman. He eventually became the quarterbacks coach for Brett Favre from 2003-05 before getting an opportunity to run the Minnesota Vikings offense from 2006 to 2010.

Bevell played quarterback at Wisconsin and helped the Badgers to go the Rose Bowl in 1994.