Packers improve to 8-3 by routing Bears 41-25 for 100th win in rivalry

GREEN BAY - Even in defeat, the Green Bay Packers left Indianapolis a few days before Thanksgiving with a surprising pep in their step.

After some sluggishness in previous weeks, the Packers felt like they discovered another level in Indy. Against a bona fide playoff team, the Packers were dominant for one half. That they stumbled in the second half was almost secondary. Eventually, they believed, that dominance would stretch over four quarters.

The Packers put together their most complete game in weeks with a 41-25 romp against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

With the resounding victory, the Packers became the first to 100 wins in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Bears have beaten the Packers 95 times, with six ties.

The game was played with fans in the stands for the first time this season, albeit only about 300 team employees and their households, as the Packers tested COVID-19 protocols with an eye toward hosting ticketed fans in 2020.

The win boosted the Packers to 8-3, second place in the NFC and a game back from the New Orleans Saints (9-2). The Packers hold the tiebreaker over the Saints courtesy their Week 3 win in New Orleans.

This wasn’t the Packers beating up on a San Francisco 49ers team playing almost all their backups. Sure, Mitch Trubisky is effectively a backup quarterback at this point in his career, but the Bears presented one of the more formidable defenses the Packers faced this season (although they were without injured defensive tackle Akiem Hicks). The Bears' defense ranked sixth in scoring and ninth in yards entering Sunday night, but they looked knocked back on their heels against the Packers.

The Packers scored touchdowns on each of their three possessions in the first half. Each drive was at least nine plays, 60 yards and five minutes, a methodical march directly at Chicago’s defense.

The first ended with quarterback Aaron Rodgers afforded several seconds behind an offensive line that blocked the Bears well all night, despite losing center Corey Linsley to a knee injury in the first quarter. Rodgers eventually found receiver Davante Adams, who soared over linebacker Danny Trevathan in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown on third-and-10. It was Adams’ 500th career catch, and his sixth straight game with a touchdown.

Adams now has 11 touchdowns this season, tied for second in the NFL despite missing two games.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis scored a touchdown on his 400th career catch to end the Packers’ second drive. The Packers used a play-action fake to draw in the Bears defense, including defensive back Jaylon Johnson. With Johnson crashing inside, Lewis leaked out to the left for a wide-open, 5-yard catch in the end zone.

Rodgers improvised on his third touchdown pass of the first half. At the snap, Rodgers looked for tight end Robert Tonyan near the goal line on the left side. Tonyan, who had extended the drive with a 14-yard catch on fourth-and-1, was covered near the goal line. Rodgers turned back to the middle of the field and flipped a pass to Allen Lazard, who was wide open.

Rodgers finished 21-of-29 for 211 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a 39-yard touchdown to Tonyan in the third quarter. With that pass, Rodgers became only the 11th NFL quarterback to amass more than 50,000 career passing yards. It was Tonyan’s seventh touchdown this season.

The Packers' defense, no doubt benefiting from the Bears’ mess of a quarterback situation, also got on the scoreboard in the first half. After Za’Darius Smith stripped the football from Trubisky on his ninth sack of the season, Preston Smith scooped up the fumble and scored from 14 yards. The touchdown gave the Packers a 27-3 lead, effectively ending the game against a Bears offense that had only scored more than 27 points once this season.