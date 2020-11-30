Packers fan ratings: Offensive line gets high marks — oh, and Rodgers, too

Aaron Rodgers had a terrific game, completing 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns. But let's talk about the Green Bay Packers offensive line, which was just as impactful in the team's 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

Not only did the offensive line protect Rodgers, allowing no sacks — not even a hit — so he could do his typical Rodgers-like things, but it helped the Packers gain 182 rushing yards.

All this while playing against a top-10 defense and losing starter Corey Linsley to injury for the second consecutive game.

The offensive line and Rodgers both got 4.7 ratings on a one-to-five scale from about 600 fans in our postgame voting. Those led the team, although in a dominant win like this one, good marks were the norm.

The running backs got a 4.4 rating, with Aaron Jones running for 90 yards and Jamaal Williams 73.

The receivers group got a 4.1 rating as the wealth was spread around. Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan each caught touchdown passes.

On the defensive side, the defensive backs led the way with a 3.5 rating, followed by the defensive line at 3.1 and the linebackers at 2.9. While the defense allowed David Montgomery to run for 103 yards on 11 carries and Mitch Trubisky to throw for 242 yards and three touchdowns, it did get two key interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The special teams and coaches, which got the lowest ratings in last week's overtime loss to Indianapolis, bounced back. The coaches got a 4.0 and the special teams got a 3.4.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.