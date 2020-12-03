At age 37, Aaron Rodgers setting new standards for excellence

GREEN BAY - In 2007, a year before he would become the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers thought his time with the organization might end.

It was Mike McCarthy’s second offseason, the Packers were about to go 13-3 and play in the NFC Championship game and the draft-day rumor mill was swirling. The Packers, Rodgers heard, were interested in trading for Randy Moss. The Oakland Raiders, who employed Moss at the time, were interested in trading up in the second round.

In his third season, Rodgers was too young perhaps to know the chances of general manager Ted Thompson making such an impactful trade were slim.

“When Oakland traded up,” Rodgers said Wednesday, on his 37th birthday and in his 16th season with the Packers, “I thought I was going to be going to Oakland on draft day. When there were rumors about me being traded for Randy Moss, I thought that might be a possibility.”

It seems like a foregone conclusion now. Rodgers has spent a professional lifetime in Green Bay, his name as synonymous with Packers lore as anyone to ever play for the NFL’s oldest franchise. He is a Super Bowl champion, a two-time MVP, a future Hall of Famer, all with the Packers.

But it’s still something to marvel. Except for the very few, spending 16 seasons with one team does not happen. Yes, there was a time even Rodgers doubted whether he’d arrive at Wednesday, celebrating another birthday in an aging career, still wearing a Packers stocking cap.

“After the ’07 season,” Rodgers said, “I never thought (Brett) Favre would retire. Once I became the starter, I thought I was going to have the gig for a while. Haven’t had thoughts, I’d say, in the last eight or 10 years about doing anything other than this for sure. Knew this is what I wanted to do, and be the quarterback here, it’s been a dream come true.”

Rodgers hasn’t just retained his job all these years. He’s playing at an MVP level, completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 3,100 yards, 33 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 117.6 passer rating. In 2020, he’s having perhaps the greatest age-37-or-older season for any quarterback in NFL history.

There have been other great quarterback seasons at age 37 and later. At 37, Peyton Manning set NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns. Steve Young, who Rodgers grew up watching in northern California, was a Pro Bowler at age 37. The ageless Warren Moon was selected to four Pro Bowls after turning 37. Brett Favre had a career-high 107.2 passer rating with the Minnesota Vikings at age 40.

Then there are Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Brady was selected to five Pro Bowls, won an MVP and led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl championships after turning 37. Brees was selected to four straight Pro Bowls after turning 37 and is in his fifth straight season with a passer rating over 100.

But Rodgers’ 2020 might take a backseat to no one. He has the highest passer rating of any quarterback in their age-37 season or later, eclipsing Brees’ 115.7 from 2018.

“You’re just seeing kind of the Aaron Rodgers of old,” Eagles coach and former Favre backup Doug Pederson said, “when he was rolling. That’s what he’s doing now. It just looks like he’s having a lot of fun with the guys out there. That’s what this game is about. I think the older we get, players and coaches, you learn to enjoy the moments and play, because you never know when your last game is going to be. And that’s what it looks like.”

A year ago, it was far from certain Rodgers would have this renaissance season. The Packers drafted Jordan Love this spring, a signal they were prepared to move beyond the Rodgers era. But Rodgers has been a different quarterback in 2020. His passer rating is 22.2 points higher than last season, despite throwing the same number of interceptions. His average release on passes is a few tenths quicker.

Rodgers acknowledged he’s been a different quarterback this fall. It starts, he said, with being more comfortable in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“For me, it was just embracing this offense,” Rodgers said, “and then also really breaking things down after the first season and seeing where I could improve fundamentally within this offense. Because it is different fundamentals. When you’re playing in one system forever, and you have those fundamentals down for that offense, things just change. Things change with the timing. We do so much with splits and the splits really adjust the catch points on so many of these routes and it does change the footwork. And that’s one thing I really focused on in training camp.”

Rodgers said he’s also changed physically. He’s placed a greater emphasis on working out his legs, knowing the legs are first to go with aging quarterbacks. While Rodgers’ arm strength appears as powerful as ever, his accuracy has been even sharper this fall. Rodgers’ completion rate has increased 6.5 percentage points from last season.

“Mike used to always say,” Rodgers said, “when the legs go, that’s when the production drops off. You’re always going to be able to throw it. Being able to throw it is something that stays with you. I’ve said this before, I’m sure that (Dan) Marino can still sling it around, (John) Elway, guys with big arms. Favre-y, I know, can still throw it around. That doesn’t really go, but it’s the legs. Just putting a different focus on my legs, I think, this offseason and in the weight room. I just haven’t kind of lifted this way in a long time, where I’m having (personal records) squatting week to week. That just doesn’t happen, especially not for an older guy.

“I don’t know what the science says, but I do know what it feels like, and I know I’ve felt a lot better with my legs underneath me and it’s allowed me to play in rhythm, I think so much more this season. That’s why the accuracy has been where it’s at, and timing has been where it’s at. Just feel in the pocket, but really just an extra emphasis on my legs and making sure they’re underneath me.”

If it continues, Rodgers could give the Packers a difficult decision in a couple years. The team spent a first-round pick on Love this spring, but general manager Brian Gutekunst also understands the value of an MVP-caliber quarterback. That’s what LaFleur called Rodgers after Sunday night’s blowout win of the Chicago Bears, when Rodgers posted a 132.3 rating.

At 37, Rodgers is getting better with age.

“I’ve grown up in this city,” Rodgers said. “I was drafted at 21 years old. So I’ve had a lot of birthdays here. So I feel really fortunate to have spent so much time here, to be a resident of the great state of Wisconsin, to live in this city and the surrounding cities for so many years. Gotten to know some great people that live here. I’ve enjoyed all my teammates I’ve played with. I’ve enjoyed running out of the tunnel, which is different this year without the introductions. But I’ve really enjoyed all the special moments here, so many of them.”

Revenge game for Fulgham?

Even in an alternate reality, Eagles receiver Travis Fulgham could have still found himself playing at Lambeau Field this Sunday.

Fulgham was a Packers player for less than a week in August. The Packers claimed Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Aug. 15. They released him Aug. 19. In that time, Fulgham had a handful of practices on Ray Nitschke Field.

He never made it to Lambeau Field, because the Packers released him one day before they were scheduled to practice inside their home stadium. Fulgham was claimed by the Eagles, and he has since shown it was a poor decision for the Packers to let him go.

As the Packers prepare to host the Eagles, they'll need to tailor their defensive game plan around a surprising lead receiver. Fulgham has 33 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns, leading Philadelphia in yards and TD catches.

"He had an opportunity to play," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, "and he's played well. One of the things young players have to learn is just the sustainability week in and week out. That happens with all of our young players, especially the skill spots. It's a long season, and you can't rely on what you did in the past. You always have to move forward. You can learn from it and move on, and that's what he's doing. He gets better each week."

Fulgham, a rookie with the Detroit Lions last season, didn't get a target with the Eagles until early October. Once he played, Fulgham had a touchdown catch in three straight games. He had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second game.

Since then, Fulgham has cooled off some. He's had four catches for 32 yards and no touchdowns combined in his last three games.

It would be a bad look if Fulgham had a big game against the Packers. Receiver is a position the Packers have lacked for depth. It was no secret this offseason the position would be thin.

But scouting is an imprecise science, and every team benefits from Fulgham-type blunders. The Packers found a legitimate receiving threat in Allen Lazard when the Jacksonville Jaguars released him late in the 2018 season.

Lazard was unable to play against the Jaguars last month because he was injured. The Packers will face Fulgham on Sunday. LaFleur knows Fulgham will be plenty motivated.

"Travis has done a good job," LaFleur said. "Obviously, he's got good size and great catch radius, and he's been able to make plays, contested catches. That's what I've seen on tape.

"I'm happy for Travis. I just hope he doesn't take his revenge out on us on Sunday."

New additions

The Packers welcomed newly signed wide receiver Tavon Austin and defensive lineman Anthony Rush to practice for the first time Wednesday.

Austin has not participated in team activities since training camp with the San Francisco 49ers, where he injured his knee and was placed on injured reserve. Bush, a 6-5, 350-pound nose tackle who has played in 13 career games, most recently spent time with the Chicago Bears on their active roster in November.

Both players passed COVID-19 protocol to sign with the Packers and are eligible to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Center Corey Linsley (knee) did not practice after sustaining a knee injury against the Bears. Linsley left the game in the first quarter after outside linebacker Robert Quinn fell into him from behind, causing his left leg to buckle beneath him.

The center is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Nearly three and a half weeks after being placed on COVID-19 reserve, inside linebacker Krys Barnes returned to practice and is off the reserve list. Barnes had been present at practice either on the sideline or working with the rehab group since Nov. 18.

Running back AJ Dillon, who was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Nov. 2, was present at practice but did not participate.

Barnes (calf), running back Tyler Ervin (ribs), cornerback Josh Jackson (concussion), Kevin King (Achilles), wide receiver Allen Lazard (core), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), safety Darnell Savage (back), punter JK Scott (right quadricep) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) were limited participants in practice.

Limited fans again at Lambeau

The Packers for the second straight week will allow a limited number of employees and their families to attend Sunday's game against the Eagles.

As they did for last Sunday's game against the Bears, the Packers will permit approximately 500 fans to watch from the Lambeau Field stands.

The move allows the Packers to test COVID-19 protocols in preparation for possibly allowing more fans for games later this season and in the playoffs.