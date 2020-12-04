Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 13

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.

SUNDAY

PHILADELPHIA AT GREEN BAY

Packers by 9.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

CINCINNATI AT MIAMI

Dolphins by 11.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

CLEVELAND AT TENNESSEE

Titans by 5½.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

DETROIT AT CHICAGO

Bears by 3.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

INDIANAPOLIS AT HOUSTON

Colts by 3½.

Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.

JACKSONVILLE AT MINNESOTA

Vikings by 10½.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Jaguars.

LAS VEGAS AT N.Y. JETS

Raiders by 9½.

Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Jets.

NEW ORLEANS AT ATLANTA

Saints by 3.

Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

L.A. RAMS AT ARIZONA

Rams by 2½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

N.Y. GIANTS AT SEATTLE

Seahawks by 10½.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Giants.

NEW ENGLAND AT L.A. CHARGERS

Patriots by 1.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

DENVER AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 13½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

MONDAY

WASHINGTON AT PITTSBURGH

Steelers by 7.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

BUFFALO AT SAN FRANCISCO

49ers by 1.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

TUESDAY

DALLAS AT BALTIMORE

Ravens by 7½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 13-3 (115-60-1). Against the spread – 8-7-1 (80-90-6).