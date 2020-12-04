Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 13
SUNDAY
PHILADELPHIA AT GREEN BAY
Packers by 9.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
CINCINNATI AT MIAMI
Dolphins by 11.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.
CLEVELAND AT TENNESSEE
Titans by 5½.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
DETROIT AT CHICAGO
Bears by 3.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
INDIANAPOLIS AT HOUSTON
Colts by 3½.
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.
JACKSONVILLE AT MINNESOTA
Vikings by 10½.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Jaguars.
LAS VEGAS AT N.Y. JETS
Raiders by 9½.
Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Jets.
NEW ORLEANS AT ATLANTA
Saints by 3.
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.
L.A. RAMS AT ARIZONA
Rams by 2½.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
N.Y. GIANTS AT SEATTLE
Seahawks by 10½.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Giants.
NEW ENGLAND AT L.A. CHARGERS
Patriots by 1.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.
DENVER AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 13½.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
MONDAY
WASHINGTON AT PITTSBURGH
Steelers by 7.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
BUFFALO AT SAN FRANCISCO
49ers by 1.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
TUESDAY
DALLAS AT BALTIMORE
Ravens by 7½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 13-3 (115-60-1). Against the spread – 8-7-1 (80-90-6).