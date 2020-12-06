On day of milestones, Packers improve to 9-3 with 30-16 win over Eagles

GREEN BAY - On a day of streaks and milestones, the Green Bay Packers put away a Philadelphia Eagles team that entered Lambeau Field trying to better its position in the brutally bad NFC East.

The Packers were in control for much of their 30-16 win over the Eagles, although things did get shaky in the fourth quarter. Aaron Jones put the game away by dashing 77 yards to the end zone for a touchdown that was helped by a Marquez Valdes-Scantling downfield block. Jones had just 53 yards on 14 carries before his score. Always a big-play threat, he finished with 130 yards on 15 carries.

Safety Darnell Savage Jr. put the finishing touches on the Packers' win, laying out for a sprawling interception of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With the victory, the Packers improved to 9-3. They remain one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the hunt for the NFC’s top seed, but the Saints play the one-loss Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks, and the Packers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their Week 3 win in New Orleans. They moved ahead of the Seattle Seahawks (8-4), who lost at home to the New York Giants.

They’re now 22-6 in the regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. But Sunday was about the streaks and milestones. Starting with an MVP quarterback who might have just added a line to his future Hall of Fame plaque in the third quarter.

Rodgers gets 400th

Aaron Rodgers became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 400 career touchdown passes. His 400th came on a 9-yard touchdown to Davante Adams, who took the pass at the line of scrimmage near the left sideline and ran through Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s tackle for the final 5 yards. It was Rodgers’ third touchdown pass of the game. He finished 25-of-34 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and a 129.6 rating. Rodgers reached his 400th touchdown pass in only his 193rd career game, eclipsing New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, whose 400th came in his 205th career game. Perhaps more astounding, Rodgers has only 88 career interceptions. At 37 years old, it’s conceivable he could end his career with fewer than 100 interceptions. Brees (240), Tom Brady (190), Peyton Manning (251), John Elway (226), Dan Marino (252), and Brett Favre (336) had substantially more.

Adams surpasses 1,000 yards

Adams has twice landed on 997 yards in a season. He left nothing to chance in 2020. Adams crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career with a 13-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. Adams, who missed two games with injuries this season, now has 84 catches for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. It was also Adams’ seventh straight game with a touchdown, tying Don Hutson for the longest streak in NFL history. Adams also became just the fourth receiver in NFL history with 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 10 games, joining Hall of Famers Randy Moss (2007), Terrell Owens (2007), Marvin Harrison (1999) and Jerry Rice (1986, 1989). With 18 more feet, Adams would also have had four 1,000-yard seasons by age 28, something Rice and Moss also did, but not Harrison and Owens.

Tonyan's 3-game TD streak

Adams is not the only red-hot target in the Packers' passing game. Robert Tonyan caught a 25-yard touchdown from Rodgers in the second quarter, his third straight game with a touchdown catch. It’s the second time this season Tonyan has caught a touchdown in three straight games. His eight this season are the most among NFL tight ends.

Special-teams struggles

Shawn Mennenga did a lot to clean up the Packers' special teams in his first season as coordinator. His second season has been something different. For the second time in four games, the Packers allowed a JK Scott punt to be returned for a touchdown. Jalen Reagor’s 73-yard return touchdown in the fourth quarter cut the Packers' lead to 23-16. It didn’t hurt them Sunday, but if this continues, it very well could hurt them in the future. The Packers, of all teams, know how shoddy special teams can keep a team from the Super Bowl.

Wentz takes another beating

If it was a clear passing situation, chances were Carson Wentz was going to get sacked. Wentz, who has been sacked more than any other quarterback this season behind an offensive line ravaged with injuries, took another beating Sunday. The Packers sacked Wentz four times, all in the first half. Kingsley Keke had two of those first-half sacks, his second game this season with a pair of sacks. He also sacked Drew Brees twice in Week 3 but had no other sacks until Sunday. Rashan Gary also had 1.5 sacks, increasing the total in his second season to four — double his total last year as a rookie. Wentz was benched in the second half for Hurts.