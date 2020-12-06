Tavon Austin, Anthony Rush inactive for Packers; Za'Darius Smith, Tyler Ervin will play

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will give their pair of new acquisitions at least another week to acclimate to their new team, leaving receiver Tavon Austin and defensive lineman Anthony Rush inactive Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers added both players last week, signing Austin as a free agent and claiming Rush off waivers from the Chicago Bears. Both will get at least another week to learn their playbook and get comfortable in their new surroundings.

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle), inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf) and return specialist Tyler Ervin (ribs) are active against the Eagles. Each were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Smith dropped out of Thursday's practice with the ankle injury and did not practice Friday, but he's available.

Barnes, who also tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has not played since the Packers traveled to San Francisco on Nov. 5. Ervin has not played since the Packers hosted Jacksonville on Nov. 15, missing the last two games because of his injury.

Joining Austin and Rush as inactives are cornerback Josh Jackson, linebacker Jonathan Garvin and quarterback Jordan Love. Jackson was limited early in week because of a concussion, but he was a full participant Friday and was dropped from the injury report.

The Packers placed center Corey Linsley on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he'll miss Sunday's game and at least the next two. Because players are eligible to return from IR after three weeks, Linsley could be back from his knee injury before the playoffs.

The Packers elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for game day as a COVID-19 replacement for running back AJ Dillon. They also elevated tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for game day.