Packers fan ratings: Rodgers stars again — but, oh, those special teams

Another outstanding performance by Aaron Rodgers on a milestone day for the Green Bay Packers quarterback propelled the team to a 30-16 victory Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles. It also propelled Rodgers to the top score from about 650 voters in our fan ratings.

The Packers' special teams? They're another story — and we'll get to them in a minute.

Rodgers completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in getting an average rating of 4.7 on a one-to-five scale. All but 4% of voters — grinches, no doubt — gave him a rating of four or five.

The rest of the Packers offensive groups got scores of four or higher. The running backs, led by Aaron Jones' remarkable 77-yard touchdown run and 130 rushing yards, got a 4.3. The offensive line, perhaps getting extra points for tackle David Bakhtiari's downfield hustle on Jones' run, got a 4.2. The receivers, highlighted by Davante Adams' 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, got a 4.0.

The coaching staff got the next-highest rating, at 3.7, with the defensive groups getting above-average marks, too. The defense got seven sacks and an interception in holding the Eagles offense to 278 yards and nine points. The defensive linemen and defensive backs each got an average score of 3.5, while the linebackers got a 3.3.

Then there are the special teams. Giving up another punt return for a touchdown and 189 total return yards, and missing an extra point, they were punished by fans with a 1.7 rating.

