Green 19 podcast: Record-setting Packers offense on a roll

The Green Bay Packers improved to 9-3 with a decisive 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, but co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein are in agreement that it was far from a perfect day. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams keep piling up the numbers and that seems to be enough for right now.

