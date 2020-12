With Tyler Ervin on injured reserve, all eyes are on Tavon Austin as the Packers head to Ford Field for a meeting with the Detroit Lions. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein look at his potential and where he can help as the Packers seek to clinch the NFC North title.

