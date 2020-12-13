Tavon Austin, Anthony Rush, AJ Dillon active for Packers against Lions

The Green Bay Packers will have a pair of new players available for the first time when they play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Receiver Tavon Austin and defensive lineman Anthony Rush are active against the Lions. For both, the past week was their first full week with the team. Austin figures to be the Packers' return specialist with Tyler Ervin on injured reserve. It's unclear how many snaps he might play. On defense, Rush could see a small role as a run defender.

Rookie running back AJ Dillon is active after returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Darnell Savage Jr. (groin) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion) are active. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The Packers' six inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak (knee), receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion). Taylor was listed as questionable Friday while Stepaniak, who was recently activated from the non-football injury list, and Sternberger were already ruled out.