Packers fan ratings: Rodgers continues to be on-point

Our Green Bay Packers fan ratings — not unlike the Packers' games themselves — are starting to look familiar.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers does the best, the rest of the offense fares well, the defense gets middling results and the special teams aren't so special.

Rodgers, making a continued case for another MVP season, got an average score of 4.7 on a one-to-five scale from about 700 voters for his performance in Green Bay's 31-24 victory Sunday over the Detroit Lions. Rodgers completed 26 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score.

The receivers got the second-highest score, 4.4. Though Davante Adams again was spectacular, with seven catches for 115 yards and a 56-yard touchdown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling had six catches and Robert Tonyan had five, with both scoring, too.

The offensive line, which allowed no sacks, got a 4.2, and the running backs, who totaled 107 yards, got a 3.9.

The defensive position groups were solidly average — the linemen got a 3.2, the secondary got a 3.0 and the linebackers got a 2.8.

The coaches scored well, at 3.6, but the special teams struggled again. Fans gave them a 2.0 rating, with a 71-yard kick return by the Lions outweighing Mason Crosby's 57-yard fourth-quarter field goal.

