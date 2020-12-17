Green 19 podcast: Packers-Panthers catch Saturday night fever

In a rare Saturday night game, the Packers try to stay ahead in the NFC with a game against the 5-9 Carolina Panthers. It's unlikely Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey will play and that doesn't bode well for keeping QB Aaron Rodgers off the field. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein assess the Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein assess the chances the Panthers have upsetting the 10-3 Packers.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.