Packers are nearly at full strength, while Panthers are missing two key players

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are near the end of their second season of remarkable health under coach Matt LaFleur, a fortune that is underscored on the other sideline in Saturday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

None of the Packers' primary players are inactive against the Panthers. Their five inactives are rookie quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak and tight end Jace Sternberger. Stepaniak (knee) and Sternberger (concussion) were already listed out.

Malik Taylor, the only other player with an injury designation on the Packers' report Friday, is active after being listed questionable because of a hamstring injury.

The Panthers are not so lucky. Star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and tackle Russell Okung (calf) are among their inactive players. McCaffrey was listed as doubtful Friday, and Okung was questionable.