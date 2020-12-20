Packers fan ratings: A clear winner, but this time, it's not Rodgers

A different Aaron — Jones, not Rodgers — led the Green Bay Packers in their half-good 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.

Jones ran for 145 yards on 20 carries — 114 yards in the first half — and scored a touchdown. He was the driving force behind the running backs getting the highest rating in our postgame fan voting. They got an average rating of 4.0 on a one-to-five scale from about 850 fans who voted.

In another break from previous games' ratings, the defensive position groups were among the most highly rated. The defensive backs got the second-highest average score, at 3.3, while the linebackers got a 3.1 and the defensive linemen got a 3.0.

Rodgers, who had been getting scores above four in previous games, fell to a 3.1 after a lackluster performance — 20-of-29 passing but for just 143 yards.

The rest of the offense, which sputtered in the second half, rated below-average — the receivers at 2.8 and the offensive line, which allowed five sacks, at a game-low 2.2

The special teams, which had been low-rated in recent games, bounced back with a 3.1. The coaches got a 2.4, perhaps reflecting the fans' frustration with the second-half struggle.

