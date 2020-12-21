Za'Darius Smith leads the way as seven Packers are selected to Pro Bowl roster

GREEN BAY - Za’Darius Smith, snubbed no longer.

The outside linebacker and six additional Green Bay Packers players have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl roster, the league announced Monday. Wide receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, running back Aaron Jones and quarterback Aaron Rodgers comprise the Packers’ representation.

Six of the seven were named starters (all except Jones), which is the most starter selections the Packers have had on the Pro Bowl roster since 1967 when they had eight.

The Packers tied the Chiefs, Ravens and Seahawks with a league-best seven Pro Bowlers.

Adams has been selected to four straight Pro Bowls (2017-20) and is only the second Packers receiver to do so – James Lofton made six in a row (1980-85). Rodgers’ selection marks his ninth (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2018-20), which ties quarterback Brett Favre and tackle Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history.

Bakhtiari will make his third trip and his second straight as an original selection. Smith, who has 11.5 sacks, will make his second appearance, his first original selection, after he played last season as an alternate. Jones, Jenkins and Alexander earned the first selections of their careers.

Bakhtiari tweeted that the Packers should have had an eighth selection in center Corey Linsley, who is on injured reserve but expected back for the postseason:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Pro Bowl Game has been canceled. In its place, the NFL is working with EA Sports for a week of programming, including a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing Madden. The game will be available for fans to watch on platforms yet to be announced.