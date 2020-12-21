Green 19 Podcast: Should the Packers be worried about their inconsistent offense?

After going up 21-3 in the second quarter Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, the Packers failed to find the end zone in the second half and had to hold on for a 24-16 victory. Hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein break down the game and assess the Packers' quality of play heading into the final two games of the regular season and the playoffs.

