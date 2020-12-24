Green 19 Podcast: Packers face gargantuan task in stopping Titans' Derrick Henry

If the Green Bay Packers are to prove they're playoff-ready, they can start by keeping Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry from laying waste to their defense at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein can't tackle Henry, but they can tackle the subject of whether the Packers are up to the challenge.

