Packers will go in the snow without running back Jamaal Williams against Titans

GREEN BAY - With Jamaal Williams officially inactive for Sunday night's showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field, it will be interesting to see how the backfield work is distributed.

Aaron Jones should get a large share of the snaps and touches for the Packers. The question is whether AJ Dillon, who had one carry for 18 yards last week against the Carolina Panthers, will join him. Dillon missed six games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dexter Williams also got a call up from the practice squad during the week.

Williams was expected to miss Sunday's game. He was listed as doubtful Friday because of a quadriceps injury. He was joined on the inactive list by quarterback Jordan Love, safety Will Redmond, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak, defensive lineman Anthony Rush and tight end Jace Sternberger.

Redmond was already ruled out because of a concussion on Friday's injury report. Stepaniak, who has not played this season and recently returned from the non-football injury list, was doubtful because of a knee injury. Sternberger was ruled out because of a concussion.

Center Corey Linsley is active after returning from injured reserve this week.