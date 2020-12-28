Packers fan ratings: Plenty of fives to go around

A high-five all around.

Fans gave the Green Bay Packers a lot of fives — the top rating on a one-to-five scale — for their 40-14 victory Sunday night over the Tennessee Titans.

It was the Packers' most dominant performance of the season, worthy of the team's best ratings of the season.

We'll start with the running backs. Not only was Aaron Jones his usual excellent self, with 94 yards on 10 carries, but rookie AJ Dillon was a revelation, with 124 yards on 21 carries, two touchdowns and one Allen Lazard-assisted Lambeau Leap. The running backs got the highest average rating of any position group, 4.9. Of the 900 or so voters, 92% gave the group a five.

Next, there's the rest of the offense — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the receivers and the line — who each got an average rating of 4.7. About three-quarters of voters gave these groups a five.

Rodgers was near-perfect again, going 21-of-25 for 231 yards and four touchdowns. Davante Adams led the receivers with 11 catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns. And the line allowed only one sack and helped the backs gain 234 rushing yards.

But unlike most other games, in which the offense rates well and the defense so-so, fans liked the defensive performance, too. The defensive backs, getting an interception and allowing only 104 passing yards, got a 4.6. The defensive line got a 4.5 and the linebackers a 4.4, as the two groups helped limit Titans running back Derrick Henry to 98 yards on 23 carries. Almost 60% of voters gave the defensive groups a five.

The Packers coaches were highly rated, too, with an average score of 4.6 — 64% fives. Only the struggling special teams failed to impress fans, getting a 3.0.

