Green 19 Podcast: Rookie AJ Dillon has given Packers triple threat

It took 15 weeks for rookie RB AJ Dillon to show how much he has to the Packers offense and after cracking 100 yards in the team's 40-14 victory over Tennessee, it's logical to wonder what's next for him. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein look at coach Matt LaFleur might use Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Dillon when all three are healthy and available.

