Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 17

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO

Packers by 4

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Bears.

ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY

Buccaneers by 7.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI

Ravens by 13.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

DALLAS AT N.Y. GIANTS

Cowboys by 1½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Bills by 2½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

MINNESOTA AT DETROIT

Vikings by 4½.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

N.Y. JETS AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 3.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

PITTSBURGH AT CLEVELAND

Steelers by 9½.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS

Cardinals by 3.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Colts by 14.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

L.A. CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY

Chargers by 3½.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

LAS VEGAS AT DENVER

Raiders by 2½.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

NEW ORLEANS AT CAROLINA

Saints by 5½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Panthers.

SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO

Seahawks by 6½.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – 49ers.

TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON

Titans by 7½.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Texans.

WASHINGTON AT PHILADELPHIA

Washington by 3½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 8-8 (157-81-1). Against the spread – 6-10 (112-119-8).