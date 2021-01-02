Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 17
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO
Packers by 4
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Bears.
ATLANTA AT TAMPA BAY
Buccaneers by 7.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI
Ravens by 13.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
DALLAS AT N.Y. GIANTS
Cowboys by 1½.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
MIAMI AT BUFFALO
Bills by 2½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
MINNESOTA AT DETROIT
Vikings by 4½.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
N.Y. JETS AT NEW ENGLAND
Patriots by 3.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.
PITTSBURGH AT CLEVELAND
Steelers by 9½.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS
Cardinals by 3.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANAPOLIS
Colts by 14.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.
L.A. CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY
Chargers by 3½.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
LAS VEGAS AT DENVER
Raiders by 2½.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS AT CAROLINA
Saints by 5½.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Panthers.
SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO
Seahawks by 6½.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – 49ers.
TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON
Titans by 7½.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Texans.
WASHINGTON AT PHILADELPHIA
Washington by 3½.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 8-8 (157-81-1). Against the spread – 6-10 (112-119-8).