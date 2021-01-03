'Snacks' Harrison active as Packers seek to clinch NFC's top seed against Bears

CHICAGO - The Green Bay Packers will play their first game Sunday since All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was lost for the season with a knee injury this past week, but their opponent won't be at full strength, either.

The Chicago Bears will be without starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and nickel corner Buster Skrine on Sunday. Both Johnson (shoulder) and Skrine (concussion) were listed out on Friday's injury report.

The Packers will get reinforcements on their defensive line with Damon "Snacks" Harrison. The veteran defensive tackle claimed this week off waivers is active. Harrison's arrival comes just in time as Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is inactive because of a concussion. Kingsley was ruled out Friday.

The rest of the Packers' inactives are no surprise. They are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak and tight end Jace Sternberger.

The Packers placed Bakhtiari on injured reserve Saturday. They elevated guard Ben Braden to the active roster from their practice squad. They also elevated defensive lineman Brian Price from their practice squad to the game-day roster and signed defensive lineman Anthony Rush to the practice squad.