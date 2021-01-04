Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will join co-host Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live at 6:30 tonight
PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Packers head home for the playoffs

Tom Silverstein
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown score against the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

After grinding out a hard-fought 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears and clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can settle in at home for the playoffs. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein break down the performance and look ahead to what a bye week means for coach Matt LaFleur's team.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

