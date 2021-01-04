Green 19 podcast: Packers head home for the playoffs

After grinding out a hard-fought 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears and clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can settle in at home for the playoffs. Co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein break down the performance and look ahead to what a bye week means for coach Matt LaFleur's team.

