Packers fan ratings: High praise goes to low-attention group

Offensive linemen typically get more attention from fans for the things they screw up — like getting a penalty or allowing a sack — than the things they do well.

But the Green Bay Packers offensive line, without lost-for-the-season Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari, excelled under the circumstances in a 35-16 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears. The linemen were rewarded with an average score of 4.3 — on a one-to-five scale — from about 700 voters in our fan ratings.

That was the second-highest score of any position group, behind only quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who got a 4.6 average score. The line helped Rodgers by allowing only one sack as he completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

The coaches came in next, at 4.1, followed by the receivers, at 4.0. Four receivers scored touchdowns, led by Marquez Valdes-Scantling's 72-yard score, though he did later drop another long pass. The running backs, somewhat limited to 71 yards on 17 carries, got a 3.8.

On defense, the secondary fared best, at 3.9, though the defensive linemen and linebackers weren't far behind, at 3.6 each. While the defense gave up 356 yards, it created two turnovers — a fumble and an interception.

The special teams again came in last, at 2.7, hurt this time by Tavon Austin's punt-return fumble.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here.

