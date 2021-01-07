Green 19 podcast: Talking bye week and LeRoy Butler's Hall of Fame chances

The Packers enjoy some rest during the bye week and co-hosts Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the benefits of some time off. They also welcome staff columnist Pete Dougherty to discuss safety LeRoy Butler's chances of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame and how the voting process works.

