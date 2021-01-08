Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley earn first-team AP All-Pro honors

GREEN BAY - A year after their 13-3 season included little individual recognition, the Green Bay Packers are experiencing a much different reality after duplicating that record in 2020.

The Packers had four first-team All-Pro selections from the Associated Press on Friday, joining the Indianapolis Colts for most in the NFL. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams, left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley were first-team selections, while edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were second-team selections.

The Packers already tied the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens for most Pro Bowl selections with seven. A year ago, Bakhtiari was their only All-Pro selection, receiving a second-team nod from the Associated Press.

It's Rodgers' third time receiving a first-team selection, pulling even with predecessor Brett Favre. Rodgers was also a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and 2014, his previous MVP seasons. There's a good chance Rodgers will add his third MVP this season. His selection came over Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen, who were second-team All-Pros and also in the MVP hunt.

Adams had been a Pro Bowler each of the past four seasons. This is his first time receiving an All-Pro selection after setting the Packers' single-season record for 115 catches and tying Sterling Sharpe's franchise record of 18 touchdown catches in a season despite playing only 13½ games because of a mild hamstring injury. He is the first Packers receiver to earn a first-team All-Pro selection since Antonio Freeman in 1998. Jordy Nelson was a second-team All-Pro in 2014.

Bakhtiari continues adding to an impressive resume. It's his second first-team All-Pro selection, joining 2018. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017 and 2019, making this the fifth straight year he's received either a first- or second-team nod. Bakhtiari turned 29 in September, and Rodgers has started to refer to his franchise left tackle as a potential future Hall of Famer. The next challenge will be recovering from a knee injury that will keep Bakhtiari out of the playoffs and perhaps force him to miss some time early next season.

Linsley's selection might garner the most excitement from teammates inside Lambeau Field. A longtime Mr. Steady on the Packers offensive line, Linsley has gone his entire career without leaguewide recognition. Bakhtiari was especially incensed when Linsley was not selected to the Pro Bowl this season, saying the center was among the best two players in the league at his position. Linsley indeed was selected as the best center in football, something that will look awfully nice on his resume as he enters free agency this spring.

Smith was a Pro Bowler last season but felt like he was snubbed for the Associated Press' All-Pro list. His 12.5 sacks this season tied Arizona's Haason Reddick for fourth most in the NFL.

Alexander has climbed his position despite a lack of interceptions. He had just one pick this season, and only four in his three years, but is among the best coverage corners in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has said he feels confident schematically that Alexander can take away half the field from a quarterback regardless of his matchup.

First team All-Pro

OFFENSE

QB — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

RB— Derrick Henry, Tennessee

TE — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

WR — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

LT — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

RT — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

LG — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

RG — Brandon Scherff, Washington

C — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

EDGE — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

IL — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

LB — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

CB — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Jason Sanders, Miami

P — Jake Bailey, New England

KR — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

PR — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

LS — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

Second team

OFFENSE

QB — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

RB — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

TE — Vacant

WR — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

LT — Garett Bolles, Denver

RT — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

LG — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

RG — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

C — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

EDGE — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

IL — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

LB — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

CB— Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

S — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

P — Jack Fox, Detroit

KR — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

PR — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

LS — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis