Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Wild-card playoffs

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.

SATURDAY

INDIANAPOLIS AT BUFFALO

Bills by 6½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

L.A. RAMS AT SEATTLE

Seahawks by 3.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

TAMPA BAY AT WASHINGTON

Buccaneers by 7½.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Washington.

SUNDAY

BALTIMORE AT TENNESSEE

Ravens by 3½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

CHICAGO AT NEW ORLEANS

Saints by 10.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Bears.

CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH

Steelers by 6.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 10-6 (167-87-1). Against the spread – 10-5-1 (122-124-9).