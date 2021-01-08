Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Wild-card playoffs
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.
SATURDAY
INDIANAPOLIS AT BUFFALO
Bills by 6½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
L.A. RAMS AT SEATTLE
Seahawks by 3.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
TAMPA BAY AT WASHINGTON
Buccaneers by 7½.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Washington.
SUNDAY
BALTIMORE AT TENNESSEE
Ravens by 3½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
CHICAGO AT NEW ORLEANS
Saints by 10.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Bears.
CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH
Steelers by 6.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 10-6 (167-87-1). Against the spread – 10-5-1 (122-124-9).