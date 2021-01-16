Packers one step away from Super Bowl after using balanced offense to roll past Rams 32-18

GREEN BAY - For years, Aaron Rodgers has talked about it any chance he could, his desire for the Green Bay Packers to host an NFC championship game at Lambeau Field.

He’s about to get his wish.

With a 32-18 win Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers advanced to next Sunday's NFC championship game for the fourth time with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. As the conference’s top seed, that game is guaranteed to be on the frozen tundra no matter who wins Sunday’s other NFC divisional playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers showed no rust from last week’s bye, scoring on all four of their first-half possessions to take a 19-10 lead into the locker room. They stumbled after opening the third quarter with a touchdown, but Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard behind the Rams secondary for a 58-yard touchdown, opening a two-touchdown lead with 6:52 left.

Rodgers finished 23-for-36 for 296 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 108.1 rating.

It’s the second time in as many years Matt LaFleur has guided the Packers to not only a 13-3 regular-season record, but now the NFC championship game. The Packers lost 37-20 at San Francisco in last season’s title game.

This year, they’ll get to stay home.

Here are five observations from Saturday’s divisional playoff win:

Three-pronged rushing attack

LaFleur has said he believes the Packers have three starting-caliber running backs. Until Saturday, he hadn’t really treated his backfield rotation as such, only rotating two onto the field. That changed against the Rams. The Packers used all three of their running backs rather evenly in the first half. The second half opened with Aaron Jones rushing for 60 yards on the first play. Jones ended that drive with a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Packers a 25-10 lead and helping them to control most of the second half. Jones finished with 99 yards on 14 carries, but he had company. Jamaal Williams had 65 yards on 12 carries, and rookie AJ Dillon had 27 yards on six carries. Dillon left with a quad injury after fumbling in the fourth quarter.

Packers win D-line matchup

For all the attention the Rams got for their defensive line during the week, they didn’t have the best defensive front on the field Saturday. The Packers' offensive line did yeoman’s work, especially against Aaron Donald, who admittedly might have been slowed by a ribs injury suffered last week. The Rams didn’t sack Rodgers all game and only hit him once. On the other side, the Packers harassed Rams quarterback Jared Goff throughout, sacking him four times and hitting him seven times. While Donald was shut out, Kenny Clark had a sack and a half. Rashan Gary also added a sack and a half, and Za’Darius Smith had a sack. Preston Smith didn’t have a sack, but he impacted the game with a pair of pass breakups on third down.

Adams breaks trend

When Davante Adams caught a 1-yard touchdown pass off jet motion in the first half, he did something that almost never happened during his historic regular season. Only three of Adams’ 149 targets came off motion in 2020. The Packers used the jet motion to send Adams into an arrow route in the right flat, away from cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The motion gave Ramsey no chance, as the All-Pro cornerback had to bubble over a safety to avoid collision before the snap. Adams is so good getting open off the line of scrimmage, he’s almost always stationary. When he’s in motion, it’s hard for anyone to cover him. It was Adams’ second short touchdown off motion on four targets this season.

Scary special teams

The Packers got through a playoff week without their special teams derailing a promising season, but it wasn’t clean. After Rodgers scored on a 1-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, a bad snap from Hunter Bradley forced holder JK Scott to bail on the extra point. Scott then flipped the football to Mason Crosby, who appeared to injure his left arm when he was tackled. Crosby stayed in the game and made a 39-yard field goal to give the Packers a 19-10 halftime lead. The Packers failed to convert four extra points during the season, but Crosby made each of his 16 field goals.

Fans make their presence known

The Packers announced an attendance of 8,456 fans including invited guests, with a paid attendance of 7,439. In a stadium that seats a capacity of 81,000, the math might not seem like much. But increasing attendance to several thousand made a difference. There was much more energy in the stadium than there has been all season, especially before a Rams failed third-and-16 in the fourth quarter. Just what the Packers want with an NFC championship game to host in a week.